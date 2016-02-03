Cinderella, Lady Rose, and Lizzie B. are all independent and feisty. Is this a trait you share with them? What gets your goat and brings out your feisty side?

"I have a terrible temper. I inherited it from my dad, and it's like, naught to 5,000 miles in one second. I'm working on it, though."



In America, we call that zero to bitch in 60 seconds.

"Yeah, I am zero to bitch, like, totally. I like that saying. I am pretty feisty, but that's a good thing, I think. I like that about myself. For the right reasons, I'm very passionate. So I often say things to people and they're like, 'That was mean.' I wasn’t trying to be. I was just talking about it. I'm not feisty, I'm passionate. That's my hashtag."



A lot of your acting gigs have taken place in past decades. If you could travel back in time, where and when or who would you visit?

"That’s one of the best parts about the job of acting — like, a time machine. I just did War & Peace, and we shot at Catherine Palace in Russia. We got to go beyond the ropes and act like we were really living there so it was beyond what you get to see as a tourist, and I loved that. But if I could really go back, I would go to America in the '30s or '40s to a smoky jazz club. I'd love to have a listen to Billie Holiday live. And I love all that in-at-the-hips-out-with-the-tits [style]."



Now, that’s the hashtag of the day.

"That was a good one." [Laughs]



What’s next?

"I start filming in a few weeks. I'm doing Edgar Wright's new movie, Baby Driver, and I play an American chick, a young waitress. She's actually Southern, so I have been working on my accent. She's cool. I'm just stoked. I never used the word stoked before."



Sounds like you are already well on your way to nailing American speak.

"Totally, dude. Oh, I just did it again."