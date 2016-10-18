"Nothing really dramatic ever happened to me. I think that's because I'm super assertive. I made the boundaries in a very assertive way. Not in a nasty way, but it's very clear. But I think that almost every woman has been in an uncomfortable situation with a man in this industry. And the woman wasn't necessarily raped or touched or whatever, but there’s so many more things that can be done that are wrong. There's still a long way to go for women to feel completely comfortable. And in that way, I feel like we are in a better place because women are talking now. They're voicing their experiences and problems. And they don't shut their mouths and hide. They’re speaking up. You need to speak up and show everyone that it's not appropriate and that is not okay to treat women with disrespect, to pay them less. And slowly and surely, because I'm an optimist, we'll get there.""I grew up in Israel, and in Israel, just like Superman, who I knew better because I had seen the movies and the shows, Wonder Woman is a household name. Everyone knows who Wonder Woman is. I was too young to see the Lynda Carter show [and] I didn't see any of the cartoons that Wonder Woman was in. But I do feel the responsibility. I am very happy that we get to tell her story, finally, in a movie that is about her only. I think that her story is very universal. I think it is empowering for young girls to see a female superhero. And I think it's important not only for women and girls, but also for men and boys. They need to know just as much as girls do that women can be powerful and strong and do things on their own and that they can be heroes, too. It's good for children to learn that lesson when they are young. Shooting Wonder Woman was one of the best experiences I've ever had as an actress. It was special and unique and beautiful, and I can't wait to share this movie with everyone.""Yes. I want her to believe she can do anything she puts her mind to and that she should never let anyone stand in the way of that."