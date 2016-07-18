Comic-book fans who've been disappointed at the lack of attention paid to female superheroes on screen were excited when news broke that Wonder Woman is getting her own film. One important piece of the girl-power puzzle, according to the film's star, is having a female director (Patty Jenkins) guiding the project.
Gal Gadot, who already appeared on screen as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the impact of having a woman at the helm of the new film. "It’s a story about a girl becoming a woman. I think only a woman, who has been a girl, can be able to tell the story in the right way," Gadot said.
Jenkins is probably best known for writing and directing 2003's Monster, for which Charlize Theron won an Academy Award. Gadot said of the director's style, "All my life I’ve been working with male directors, which I’ve really enjoyed. And I’m lucky in that I’ve worked with men who have a lot of respect for women. But working with a woman is a different experience. It feels like the communication is different. We talk about emotions."
Wonder Woman is scheduled to be released sometime next year.
