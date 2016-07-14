Was the whole experience made smoother by the fact that you two work together weekly? And I am assuming that you knew Kristen Wiig because she came from SNL, and even Melissa McCarthy, as she is often a host with the most?

KM: "Yeah, definitely. Leslie and I have worked together for two years at SNL. We were very close by the time we got there to film and got so much closer, pathologically closer over the course of the summer in fact. I thought of Kristen and Melissa as these goddesses who exist in the stars. And then, I got to know them as people, and we all formed a really cohesive group. We're sisters for life and that's just real."



What was your favorite day on set? Favorite moment or scene to film? Why?

KM: "It's too hard because there were so many. It was three months of filming and every day was a new challenge and a new delight. So it's hard to pick one. I guess, for me, there was a scene where we were in an alley testing out all these new gadgets. I love gadgets. It's just fun to be at the helm of that."



You were very Q from James Bond in that scene.

KM: "I will certainly take that compliment."



LJ: "For me, it was the fight scene between me and Melissa."



KM: "There was real stuff in there. [Adds a dramatic pause for effect] I'm kidding. I'm kidding. We all loved each other. It was choreographed. Every part of it was choreographed, but Leslie sure kicked Melissa’s ass."



Have you ever had a paranormal encounter? Do you believe in ghosts?

LJ: "Yeah, yeah. I’ve had a couple experiences, but I think they were good ghosts. I don't think there are bad ghosts. The bad ones don’t get to stay."



KM: "Well, I had one experience that I consider to be paranormal. But over the course of this press tour, I told my colleagues about it and they informed that me that it was lame and not even worth telling. So I won't even tell it. But I don't know what happened."



Did it make you a believer?

KM: "No. It was something…well, there might have been rats in my elementary school. That's all I'll say."



Who would actually make the best Ghostbuster IRL? Why?

KM: "Definitely me, I have to say. I like to wear gear. So I think whatever gear I could find, I would turn it into a ghost-trapping machine."



LJ: "Yeah, agreed. It would be Kate. She’d love that job."