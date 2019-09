At this point, after a whirlwind press tour that hit three cities in two time zones in four days, and included a splashy Hollywood premiere, the ladies of Ghostbusters are more afraid of sleep depravation and jet lag than paranormal activity.“It is not the freshest I have ever felt, I will tell you that,” admitted Kate McKinnon during an early morning phone interview with Refinery29 this week. “But such is life promoting a big summer movie.”A packed promotion schedule isn’t the only thing she and interview buddy (and Saturday Night Live cast mate) Leslie Jones have had to get used to since joining the Paul Feig-helmed reboot of the Oscar-nominated 1984 comedy starring Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, and Dan Aykroyd (all of whom have cameos in the new version). There was the avalanche of backlash — first by “remakes are blasphemy” purists and then by folks who claimed it was racist that Jones, the only African-American lead, was the only non-scientist character. Then there are all the sexist internet trolls who've been hating on the new vision of a female-tastic foursome fighting phantoms since immediately after the film was announced.Although Jones allowed that the early response was “ridiculous and sad,” the two are trying not to let the hater hullabaloo affect their slime time in the sun. Instead, they preferred to spend our call discussing their recollections of the original, who would make the best phantom-fighter IRL, and whether they believe in ghosts."I think my mother may have seen it, so in that way, I saw it in 1984. But I was just a collection of cells at that point. I saw it later when I was a kid. It was definitely a staple of my household, and I love it a lot. Then I watched it for the first time in forever when I was on the plane to meet with Paul Feig about maybe being in the movie. And I thought, Oh my god, I've got to do it!""The first time I saw it was when I was in high school. Yeah, it's funny. Bill Murray is funny. It was a good movie.""There was definitely no question for me. I wanted a chance to play a character that was a smart scientist and who wasn't wearing high heels or something like that. That's sort of rare still. Scripts that are written for women, it’s not unheard of, but it's definitely rare. But those are the kind of opportunities that Paul Feig is known for giving to his female colleagues. So there was no question that I wanted to play someone in this universe because it wasn't an opportunity before he came along.""Maybe I had some doubts in the beginning, but after I saw who was cast and who was directing, I didn't have any.""I didn't read all of it because I don't own a computer, but some of it trickled in, of course. It's disappointing. It was surprising to me that people think that in this decade or century. There are legitimate concerns whenever something is being redone, but some of it was just pure, misogynistic vitriol. And I thought that that was surprising, disappointing, but it didn't come into play at all really while we were filming. We just were trying to have a great time and we did. I hope they see it and I hope they end up liking it.""At least see the movie before you start something."