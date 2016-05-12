Jodie Foster hopes she did not make a political movie.



“I certainly wasn’t trying to make a political statement. Because those films just don't do it for me,” the two-time Oscar-winning actress says when I mention that her latest directorial project, Money Monster, got me thinking about Elizabeth Warren tweets and feeling the Bern. In theaters May 12, the film is a thriller in which Lee Gates, an over-the-top TV personality and Wall Street guru (played by George Clooney), and his production team are taken hostage during a live broadcast by an average Joe named Kyle (Jack O'Connell). He lost everything in the stock market — and he blames Gates. It's up to his trusted longtime producer, Patty (Julia Roberts), to get them all out of the mess. “I don't like polemics," Foster continues. "I don't like being proselytized to. I don't like being told how I should vote in movies.”



Foster would rather we refer to Money Monster as the “no-bullshit” movie. “I want to make movies about characters and emotions, [because] that’s what makes you think and feel. Kyle is the everyman — he feels what everybody feels. I think we're enraged by the amount of bullshit that's in our lives and that we're just supposed to suck it up. If there's one mantra to the movie, it's ‘We don't want the bullshit anymore.’”



Jodie Foster for president!



Kidding...mostly. Although she is in the market for a new job, becoming the leader of the free world is not the kind of gig she has in mind. She’d be thrilled just to get to make movies with more regularity.



You, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts — three Oscar winners, one movie. Did you hatch this plan to finally work together in the monthly meeting?

"Ha! Contrary to popular belief, we don’t all know each other. We’ve never worked together. Never met him. Didn't meet him. Never spoke to him on the phone. We just sent him the script and that was that. The producers on the film had done another movie with George, so that was helpful. It's a good project and we worked on it a really long time before we brought it to George, because we wanted him to say yes. We wanted to make sure that it was right. We didn't want to give him the opportunity to say no or it needed too much work.”



Clooney was always the plan for the lead character?

"Yes. I think he's brave enough to explore that side of himself as a celebrity. He went there. And I love that he was never afraid of that."



How hard was it to direct Clooney, one of Hollywood’s most liked men, to play convincingly schmucky?

"I work really fast. It's my secret weapon. I prepare, prepare, prepare, ridiculously prepare everything visually, in terms of every technique on the movie. And then, when I say, 'Action!' it goes really fast. Nobody has any time to think. You don't have any time to rethink your performance and go, Oh, wait. Maybe I should be afraid of this or maybe I should be afraid of that. You just have to go for it and keep going and hold your pants up, because we're never going to stop. And I think that's what gives my films the spontaneity that they have. We just keep moving."