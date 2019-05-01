Skip navigation!
Bernie Sanders
Politics
Who Is Running For President In 2020?
by
Natalie Gontcharova
More from Bernie Sanders
News
Which 2020 Candidate Are You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Natalie Gontcharova
May 1, 2019
News
Cardi B Still Supports Bernie Sanders For President
Natalie Gontcharova
Apr 15, 2019
Politics
Biden, Beto & Bernie Are Leading The Polls. Are Women Reluctant To Support Women?
Natalie Gontcharova
Apr 3, 2019
Politics
Exclusive: Bernie Sanders Campaign Announces 10 New Women Hires
The Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign has announced 15 new hires in key positions, 10 of whom are women. This comes on the heels of the campaign
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
Bernie Sanders Launches 2020 Run, Promises To Learn From 2016 Mis...
As clumps of snow fell on a crowd clad in parkas and wrapped in scarves, Sen. Bernie Sanders officially announced his presidential run on the quad of
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
Why These Millennial Women Still Support Bernie Sanders
On Tuesday morning, Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders announced his candidacy for president in 2020, joining an already crowded field of candidates
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
Is The Michigan Gubernatorial Race The Hillary Clinton vs. Bernie...
If the 2016 presidential election is the ruler with which all elections will be measured in the future, the gubernatorial Democratic race in Michigan is
by
Andrea González-R...
TV Shows
Buckle Up:
Who Is America?
Is Going To Be The Wildest Ri...
Donald Glover declared “This Is America,” and now comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is asking us to consider “Who is America?” in his new Showtime
by
Meagan Fredette
Politics
Here's What Bernie Sanders Is Doing Instead Of Speaking At T...
Bernie Sanders has bowed out of the upcoming Women's Convention in favor of visiting Puerto Rico, according to a statement released by his office. When
by
Caitlin Flynn
Strong Opinions
Bernie Sanders Headlining An Event Called The Women's Conven...
Lily Herman is a contributing editor for Refinery29. The views expressed are her own. This morning, the organizers of the Women’s Convention (brought
by
Lily Herman
TV Shows
Hillary Clinton To Appear On
The Late Show
Just In Time...
Hillary Clinton's new book, What Happened, hasn't even hit shelves yet, and it's already sending people all across the nation into a frenzy. Though some
by
Madison Medeiros
Work & Money
What People Around The U.S. Say About Black Women's Equal Pa...
Not all Equal Pay Days are created equally. Today, for Black Women's Equal Pay Day, organizations, celebrities, and workers around the country are sharing
by
Judith Ohikuare
Entertainment News
Larry David Just Made Our Wildest Dreams Come True: He & Bernie S...
Sometimes the world gives you the story you didn't know you truly needed, and Wednesday was one of those days. While talking about the upcoming season of
by
Madison Medeiros
US News
This Photo Of Bernie Sanders At The Ben & Jerry's Factory Is...
Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently hanging out back in Vermont because Congress is on recess. And on Friday, he visited one of the most beloved institutions
by
Andrea González-R...
Fashion
Meet The Husband & Wife Duo Taking Over Jil Sander
Lucie and Luke Meier have been appointed Creative Directors of Jil Sander. #NEU #JILSANDER A post shared by JIL SANDER (@jilsanderpr) on Apr 7, 2017 at
by
Georgia Murray
US News
Bernie Sanders Just Introduced A Bill To Make Public Colleges Tui...
Bernie Sanders is back in the game with legislation that could potentially make public colleges and universities tuition-free. On Monday, the Vermont
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
Donald Trump Is Really Feeling The Bern(ie Sanders) After This
Bernie Sanders does not suffer fools. Nor does he, apparently, suffer those little presidential lies about inauguration crowd size that just won't die.
by
Sara Murphy
Designers
Bernie Sanders Seems Just As Surprised As We Are About That Balen...
Of all the ways fashion has addressed politics on the runway, Balenciaga's fall '17 men's showing was one of the most head-scratching: Last month, Demna
by
Ana Colon
US News
Bernie Sanders Gave Us The First Good Meme Of 2017
Move over, Kim Kardashian. Bernie Sanders just proved that Snapchat receipts are so 2016. On Wednesday, the Vermont senator printed out a tweet from
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
Bernie Sanders Named To Senate Leadership, Blasts Trump In Speech
Bernie Sanders knew he would play a huge role in American politics going forward. But now he and fellow Senator Elizabeth Warren are the headlining
by
Michael Hafford
Home
See Bernie Sanders' Serene Vacation Home In Vermont
Bernie Sanders is pretty gracious in defeat, but, by god, he planned on having a new house by the end of this year — and now, he does. Instead of a
by
Lilli Petersen
US News
What's Next For Bernie Sanders' Biggest Fans
Dannielle Owens-Reid wears her feelings about this year's election on her sleeve — literally. The 30-year-old Californian's left bicep features a
by
Torey Van Oot
US News
Bernie Sanders: Hillary Clinton "Must Become The President"
Five hours into the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Sarah Silverman was over the boos and jeers echoing through the Wells Fargo Center.
by
Torey Van Oot
US News
I Felt The Bern — Now I'm Heartbroken He Endorsed Hillary
Elle Neubert is a staff member in Refinery29's Los Angeles office. The views expressed here are her own. I went to my first political rally ever earlier
by
Elle Neubert
US News
Bernie Sanders Endorses Hillary Clinton For President
Update: Bernie Sanders officially endorsed Hillary Clinton for president on Tuesday at a rally with the presumptive Democratic candidate in Portsmouth,
by
Alexia Bacigalupi
US News
Why These Bernie Sanders Supporters Are Now Backing Donald Trump
Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders are on opposite sides of many issues dominating this year's presidential race. But that hasn't stopped some former
by
Meghan De Maria
US News
Bernie Sanders On Who He's Going To Vote For In November
Update: Bernie Sanders said Friday that he will vote for rival Hillary Clinton for president. The Vermont senator, who has not endorsed Clinton or
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
Bernie Sanders Urges Supporters To Defeat Trump & Continue The Po...
When Bernie Sanders scheduled a major announcement today, many suspected that he would announce the suspension of his campaign. Sanders instead used
by
Michael Hafford
US News
Bernie Sanders Is Heading To The White House — Here's Why
Bernie Sanders is not giving up. At least, not yet. After meeting with President Obama earlier today, the Vermont senator reiterated to a crowd outside
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
Hold The Popcorn: Trump & Sanders Won't Debate, After All
Update: Looking forward to the possibility of a debate between Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders? Sorry, you're out of luck. Trump released a statement
by
Michael Hafford
