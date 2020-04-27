Outrageous: New York has cancelled primary. Bernie is still on the ballot and people have a right to vote for him. If they want to incite Bernie voters to boycott the November elections, they are doing a great job. This bullshit decision must be overturned. Vote by mail is safe. https://t.co/Ye5fXG9w8c— Daniel Denvir (@DanielDenvir) April 27, 2020
An act of voter suppression & NYS is not hiding it. Cuomo is no Democratic hero. NYer’s have yet to cast their vote for the presidential primary.— Shaniyat Chowdhury for US Congress NY5 (@Shaniyat2020) April 27, 2020
There is no reason why we cannot vote by mail instead of finding excuses to undercut voting powers.https://t.co/snlLed8CdI
New York is living through its worst public health crisis in at least a century, and the state's 20 million residents now have no way to meaningfully express a policy preference for Medicare For All in the primary.https://t.co/iqcCWCfc3Z— Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) April 27, 2020