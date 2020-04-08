Story from News

From AOC To Biden: Politicians React To Bernie Sanders Ending His Bid For President

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images.
On Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders announced that he is pulling out of the 2020 presidential race after a series of key losses in the Democratic primaries following Super Tuesday last month as well as multiple primaries being postponed as coronavirus spreads across the United States. “Together we have transformed the American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become,” said Sanders as he addressed his supporters.
Now, as the Democratic party will shift focus on former Vice President Joe Biden — who is the presumed party candidate to go up against President Trump — fellow politicians, supporters, and advocates of Sanders' campaign expressed their gratitude. Calling on the senator's steadfast positions, many are once again saying "Thank You, Bernie" for galvanizing the Democratic party.
“Thank you Bernie - for doing your best to fight for all of us, from the beginning, for your entire life,” New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. Ocasio-Cortez was joined by a chorus of other politicians — including former candidates — who all chimed in with similar sentiments about Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has a history of both supporting and sparring with Sanders, also thanked him for his role in furthering a progressive agenda, saying, “Thank you for fighting so relentlessly for America’s working families during this campaign."
Sanders was quick to endorse Biden, in an interest to unite the Democratic part. Shortly after the announcement, Biden devoted an entire Twitter thread to thanking Sanders for being “a good man, a great leader, and one of the most powerful voices for change in our country.”
“You haven’t just run a political campaign; you’ve created a movement. And make no mistake about it, we believe it’s a movement that is as powerful today as it was yesterday. That’s a good thing for our nation and our future,” Biden tweeted. As the presumptive Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election, he also addressed Sanders’ supporters in the thread saying, “I know that I need to earn your votes. And I know that might take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you'll join us. You're more than welcome: You're needed.”
In the, erm, spirit of thanking people, Trump also chimed in to "thank" Sen. Warren for the role he believes her candidacy played in the primaries, saying that her candidacy split the progressive vote enough to ensure Biden's nomination.
Still, Sanders and those congratulating his campaign have chosen to keep sights set on the unifying mission of the entire Democratic party: making sure Trump doesn’t get a second term. Sanders immediately vowed to help work with Biden to beat Trump, though he said his own movement is far from over. "Please stay in this fight with me. Let us go forward together. The struggle continues." Sanders said.
