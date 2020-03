Throughout the primaries, Biden has done well with Black voters, including Black women. “People are seeing the importance of the African-American vote and the importance of African-American women voting and how we always go to the polls,” voter Jacqueline Barksdale told the Boston Globe . And many of those Black women are voting for Biden. But on Tuesday, white women swung his way, too. According to the Edison Research exit polls , Biden beat Sanders by double digits among white women in both Michigan and Missouri, both those with and without a college degree — despite the fact that Sanders won white women in Michigan in 2016.