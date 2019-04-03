What Joe Biden Did May Not Have Been Harassment — But That Doesn't Mean It's Okay

If only I had believed at 19 — after being raised on a steady diet of “good girls don’t cause problems,” at my first professional internship, in front of someone who could make or break my career before it had even begun — that it was even an option for me to assert myself and ask of this relative stranger not to touch me again. Instead, I laughed awkwardly, made up an excuse to walk away, and buried the exchange in the box of other creepy encounters I’ve had in my life. I could list similar transgressions that have plagued my life for hours on end: the looking up-and-down at my body before jokingly telling my father to “lock me away” to protect me from prospective suitors during my teenage years; the arm around my waist and the squeeze that followed at networking events; the kisses meant for the cheek but that landed dangerously close to my mouth. Small indignities peppered throughout my everyday life, as normal as breathing.