Roxane Gay: Why The #MeToo Movement Still Has A Lot Left To Do

What will change for women? What, especially, will change for the most vulnerable women among us — the undocumented, women of color, working class women, single mothers? What will change for women whowhen they are harassed or assaulted? As I consider this past year, what strikes me is how #MeToo has mostly benefited culturally prominent, mostly white women. Those women deserve justice as much as anyone else, but they are the few among a great many women who deserve justice and acknowledgment. What will change for men who feel entitled to women in whatever ways they see fit? A few men have fallen from grace. A few men are worried they will be next because they know how they have crossed lines. A majority of men do not realize that they too are part of the problem either because they have committed sexual transgressions or they have looked the other way or they have not believed women.