Sexual Assault Survivors Don't Want Attention — They Want To Be Believed

In Corsie's case, she says she felt like her friends, roommates, and boyfriend at the time weren't supportive enough, and doubted her experience, so going to law enforcement was her only hope at some kind of remediation. "I had to navigate this all by myself," she says. "There's such a lack of understanding about what a cost it is to tell people in your life about this, professionally and personally," she says; she and Rosner hope their film will raise awareness of how it feels to chime in with a #MeToo, or to file an official report. "We just want to be believed, and that's it," she says.