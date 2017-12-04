Skip navigation!
Tech
Facebook Launches A Pilot To Stop Revenge Porn
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
A New Tool For Fighting Online Abuse Lets You Recruit Friends For Help
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Facebook Is Introducing Vital Tools For Fighting Harassment
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
It's Too Early To Praise Twitter For Enforcing New Anti-Abuse Rules
by
Azmina Dhrodia
Tech
In An Online Battlefield, Elizabeth Banks Is Fighting For Female Comedians
Madeline Buxton
Dec 4, 2017
Tech
Blind YouTuber Molly Burke Is Demolishing Stereotypes, One Video At A Time
Madeline Buxton
Dec 1, 2017
Tech
Tired Of Reading Disgusting Comments Online? This Tool Can Help
Madeline Buxton
Nov 13, 2017
Pop Culture
Lindsey Vonn Calls Leaked Nude Photos A "Despicable Invasion Of P...
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Meagan Fredette
Sexual Harassment
Martin Shkreli Is A High Profile Twitter Troll — & He's Only The ...
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Meagan Fredette
Reclaim Your Domain
Why A Muslim Candidate In Arizona Is Standing Up To Online Bullies
Since she announced she was running for Senate, Deedra Abboud has faced online abuse because of her Muslim faith. But she won't let the trolls win.
by
Andrea González-R...
TV Shows
The Bold Type
Just Showed My Worst Nightmare
What happened to Kat is every woman in media's worst nightmare.
by
Sesali Bowen
Pop Culture
Tara Reid Is Over Being Called "Scary Skinny"
Ah, body-shaming. One of the awful equalizers of our time.
by
Amelia Edelman
Pop Culture
After Ed Sheeran Says Trolls Drove Him Off Twitter, Lady Gaga Wei...
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Natalie Gil
Reclaim Your Domain
This House Bill Would Make Women Safer Online & IRL
The Online Safety Modernization Act is a bipartisan effort to curb online abuse, which disproportionally affects women, LGBTQ folks, and people of color.
by
Andrea González-R...
Entertainment News
Mischa Barton's "Revenge Porn" Blocked After Court Hearing
Mischa Barton has reached a settlement in her court battle against an ex-boyfriend who allegedly tried to shop explicit footage of the actress, CBS Los Ang
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Sarah Hyland Speaks Out About Criticism Of Her Weight
Sarah Hyland is earning praise for speaking out about criticism she's received about her body. The 26-year-old actress took to Twitter last night to p
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Ruby Rose Interjects & Then Excuses Herself From The Taylor Swift...
Ruby Rose would like to be excluded from the narrative surrounding Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's feud. Thank you very much.
by
Shannon Carlin
Music
Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Says Cyberbullies Sent Her Violent...
Things took an emotional turn during last night's episode of Dancing with the Stars. Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, who secured a place in the s
by
Erin Donnelly
Food & Drinks
Don't Feed The Trolls, Send Them A Cake Instead
This is the delicious and hilarious way you can get back at internet trolls.
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Ariel Winter Says She Gets Horrible & Dirty DMs From Random Guys
Every time she posts a swimsuit photo or a picture of herself in a cropped top, comment sections explode with both support and criticism.
by
Leigh Raper
Tech
Rashida Jones Gets Real About Porn, Dating Apps & Feeling Empower...
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Madeline Buxton
Wellness
Revenge Porn Almost Ruined My Life — Here's How I Fought Back
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Annmarie Chiarini
Music
Normani Kordei On The "Toxic" Racist Abuse That Made Her Quit Twi...
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Tech
This Is Why Comment Sections Are So Important
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Madeline Buxton
Reclaim Your Domain
Friendly Reminder: Lots Of People Have Sexy Photos On Their Phones
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Cory Stieg
Pop Culture
French Montana Defends His Absurdly Offensive Tweet
French Montana should learn how to filter his thoughts, and quick, if he wants to win any of the potential fans he lost due to a recent Twitter outburst. I
by
Morgan Baila
Beauty
James Charles Just Responded To Those Ghost Memes In The Best Way
Two claps for James Charles.
by
Samantha Sasso
Tech
Today, Facebook Is Taking A Stand Against Revenge Porn
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Madeline Buxton
Beauty
The Most Inspiring Beauty Bloggers You Need To Follow Now
Let's get uplifted, shall we?
by
Erika Stalder
Pop Culture
Paris Jackson Had The Perfect Response To This Body-Shaming Tweet
When, oh when, will people learn that Paris Jackson is not someone to be trifled with? The daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson once again proved
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
This Is The Most Shocking Depiction Of Suicide On TV
Be warned, 13 Reasons Why isn't an easy binge-watch. The new Netflix series unfolds in installments, as teenage Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) post
by
Anne Cohen
News
The Conversation We Need To Have About "Revenge Porn"
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Dr. Mary Anne Franks
Reclaim Your Domain
Why You Should Think Twice Before Using The Term "Revenge Porn"
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Tech
Meet The Congresswoman On The Frontlines Of The Fight Against Onl...
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Madeline Buxton
