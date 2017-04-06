French Montana Defends His Absurdly Offensive Tweet

French Montana should learn how to filter his thoughts, and quick, if he wants to win any of the potential fans he lost due to a recent Twitter outburst. It's been awhile since we've had real Twitter outbursts or celebrity Internet beef, but between this and Alec Baldwin's online rage, we're making up for lost time.
It all happened so fast. Twitter user "chill bill" sent out a tweet at 8:24 PM on April 5 reading "The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him.." with a sighing emoji. She didn't tag the rapper or use a hashtag, which means in order for French to find the tweet he had to have been searching his own name in the Twitter search bar. (But that's none of my business...)
Advertisement
The 32-year-old responded at 9:55 PM (barely an hour later) with the most inarticulate and offensive tweet to the stranger online. He wrote "U musty crusty dusty rusty ass hoe With them nappy ass poetic justice braids take your cum drinking Dick banging ass somewhere n be humble."
U musty crusty dusty rusty ass hoe— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017
With them nappy ass poetic justice braids take your cum drinking Dick banging ass somewhere n be humble? https://t.co/yBHeZCKDCz
For reference, the Twitter user is a Black woman, (this is her) making his explicit immature insults even more inappropriate. Later, defending himself, French tweeted "My son is black, and I was born in africa I lived there for 13 years. I ain't no punching bag, and I don't discriminate !don't come for me." He added in another: "My mother is african queen and I was married to a beautiful black queen. All I did was defend myself if I affended [sic] anybody I apologize." In a final one he calls his outburst "a perfect example of even when u defending yourself and minding your Business social media would drag your name thru the mud."
Telling this random young lady that she has "nappy ass poetic justice braids" and to "take your cum drinking Dick banging ass somewhere" is so disgusting that it blows my mind that he is acting like the victim. One tweet is not the same as seeing your name dragged "thru the mud" as he implies.
E! also notes that French defended himself AGAIN on The Breakfast Club, calling in to the radio show to share how much he loves the "queens" in his life and that there are other racist things people should be focusing on instead of this. While it's true that that there are a lot worse things happening in the world than French's attempt at being clever on Twitter, it doesn't change the fact that the father of one is setting a pretty awful example on how to treat women on the Internet.
I have never heard anyone say "French Montana is my favorite rapper" ever in my life. pic.twitter.com/dFty5MV58J— Maya Angelique (@MayaAMonroe) April 6, 2017
Advertisement