Body-shaming is one of the awful equalizers of our time. Its trollery knows no bounds; celebrities, reporters, athletes, and every mom ever are a few of the folks who are subject to it every day. Actress Tara Reid is just one example from the former category, and she's out to address that bullying head-on with her new thriller, Worthless.
Earlier this week, Reid told E! News, "In my life, I've had a lot of bullying, and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt... What people don't realize is that there's so many kinds of bullying: social media bullying, cyber bullying, physical bullying, mental bullying. There's different kinds, and today it's so bad."
"I've definitely felt bullying in my life," she added. "With media or press or just different things in my life... People always say I don't eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You're my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I'm just a thin girl... The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls, and I really relate to that, and I understand that, so this movie meant a lot to me."
Bullying, body-shaming, and other forms of harassment are never okay, and they're always hurtful — even to someone famous like Reid, who probably also gets her fair share of "you're cool!" comments on social media. Know who doesn't get a lot of supportive comments from friendly internet strangers? Teenagers. And with one in 5 girls in the U.S. experiencing online bullying in the past year, it's high time we took this issue seriously. As for how much Reid's time-traveling high school horror movie will help the cause, only time will tell.
