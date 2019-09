It's not the first time Trump has told a female journalist to "be quiet," either. Almost exactly one year ago, Trump told NBC News' Katy Tur to "be quiet" when she asked if he had "any qualms about asking a foreign government ... to hack into a system of anybody’s in this country." (Trump had just said "if Russia or China or any other country" had Hillary Clinton's emails , he would "love to see them." This was interpreted by many as the then-Republican candidate urging a foreign adversary to hack his opponent, which is quite ironic considering the recent developments in the Trump-Russia investigation .)