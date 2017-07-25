"Do you have a message on health care?"— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 24, 2017
President Trump, during a photo op with WH interns: "Quiet!" pic.twitter.com/6sgBqSrzwi
The "beautiful Irish press"
Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji— Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017
"Blood coming out of her wherever"
"A neurotic dope"
Wacky @NYTimesDowd, who hardly knows me, makes up things that I never said for her boring interviews and column. A neurotic dope!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2016
Crazy Maureen Dowd, the wacky columnist for the failing @nytimes, pretends she knows me well--wrong!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2016
"Little Katy"
"She was bleeding badly from a face-lift"
I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
Tried watching low-rated @Morning_Joe this morning, unwatchable! @morningmika is off the wall, a neurotic and not very bright mess!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2016