Donald Trump's comments about women — and the way female voters feel about him — have been a focal point of this election.And it's not without reason. One of the first memorable moments of the Republican nominee's campaign came last August, when he implied that reporter Megyn Kelly's tough questions for him during a a debate were due to her menstrual cycle."You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever," he later said on CNN.

Trump's feud with the FOX News host may be over , but the candidate has routinely been scrutinized for other comments he's made about women and their bodies over the years.But is that criticism fair? We rounded up some of his comments over the last 25 years — from the good to the bad and the ugly — for you to decide.