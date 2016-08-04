Donald Trump's comments about women — and the way female voters feel about him — have been a focal point of this election.
And it's not without reason. One of the first memorable moments of the Republican nominee's campaign came last August, when he implied that reporter Megyn Kelly's tough questions for him during a a debate were due to her menstrual cycle.
"You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever," he later said on CNN.
Trump's feud with the FOX News host may be over, but the candidate has routinely been scrutinized for other comments he's made about women and their bodies over the years.
But is that criticism fair? We rounded up some of his comments over the last 25 years — from the good to the bad and the ugly — for you to decide.
And it's not without reason. One of the first memorable moments of the Republican nominee's campaign came last August, when he implied that reporter Megyn Kelly's tough questions for him during a a debate were due to her menstrual cycle.
"You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever," he later said on CNN.
Trump's feud with the FOX News host may be over, but the candidate has routinely been scrutinized for other comments he's made about women and their bodies over the years.
But is that criticism fair? We rounded up some of his comments over the last 25 years — from the good to the bad and the ugly — for you to decide.
Advertisement
“
I would be the best for women.
Donald Trump
”
"26,000 unreported sexual assults [sic] in the military-only 238 convictions. What did these geniuses expect when they put men & women together?"
— Weighing in on the military sexual assault problem on Twitter in May 2013
"If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her."
— During an episode of The View in March 2006
"Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president? I mean, she's a woman, and I'm not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?"
— Talking about Carly Fiorina during a Rolling Stone interview in September 2015
"You're gonna make the same if you do as good a job."
— Talking about the gender wage gap during a rally in New Hampshire in October 2015
— Weighing in on the military sexual assault problem on Twitter in May 2013
"If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her."
— During an episode of The View in March 2006
"Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president? I mean, she's a woman, and I'm not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?"
— Talking about Carly Fiorina during a Rolling Stone interview in September 2015
"You're gonna make the same if you do as good a job."
— Talking about the gender wage gap during a rally in New Hampshire in October 2015
“
You know, it doesn’t really matter what [the media] write as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of ass.
donald trump
”
"I was the one that really broke the glass ceiling on behalf of women more than anybody in the construction industry. And my relationship, I think, is going to end up being very good with women."
— On Fox News after Hillary Clinton became the Democratic presumptive nominee in June 2016
"@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision."
— Talking about Arianna Huffington on Twitter in August 2012
"Pocahontas is at it again! Goofy Elizabeth Warren, one of the least productive U.S. Senators, has a nasty mouth. Hope she is V.P. choice."
— Responding on Twitter to comments Sen. Elizabeth Warren made about him in June 2016
"The answer is that there has to be some form of punishment."
— On punishing women for getting an abortion during an interview with MSNBC in March 2016
— On Fox News after Hillary Clinton became the Democratic presumptive nominee in June 2016
"@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision."
— Talking about Arianna Huffington on Twitter in August 2012
"Pocahontas is at it again! Goofy Elizabeth Warren, one of the least productive U.S. Senators, has a nasty mouth. Hope she is V.P. choice."
— Responding on Twitter to comments Sen. Elizabeth Warren made about him in June 2016
"The answer is that there has to be some form of punishment."
— On punishing women for getting an abortion during an interview with MSNBC in March 2016
Advertisement
“
Pocahontas is at it again! Goofy Elizabeth Warren, one of the least productive U.S. Senators, has a nasty mouth.
donald trump
”
"I would be the best for women."
— During an interview with MSNBC in August 2015
"I mean, we could say politically correct, that look doesn’t matter, but the look obviously matters. Like, you wouldn’t have your job if you weren’t beautiful."
— During an interview with a female reporter at a Miss Universe event in Las Vegas in 2014
"She's been with so many guys she makes me look like a baby, okay, with the other side. And I just don't even find her attractive."
— On Angelina Jolie during an interview with Larry King in October 2006
"Rosie is crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb - other than that I like her very much!"
— Talking about Rosie O' Donnell on Twitter in July 2014
— During an interview with MSNBC in August 2015
"I mean, we could say politically correct, that look doesn’t matter, but the look obviously matters. Like, you wouldn’t have your job if you weren’t beautiful."
— During an interview with a female reporter at a Miss Universe event in Las Vegas in 2014
"She's been with so many guys she makes me look like a baby, okay, with the other side. And I just don't even find her attractive."
— On Angelina Jolie during an interview with Larry King in October 2006
"Rosie is crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb - other than that I like her very much!"
— Talking about Rosie O' Donnell on Twitter in July 2014
“
I have seen women manipulate men with just a twitch of their eye — or perhaps another body part.
Donald Trump
”
"You know, it doesn’t really matter what [the media] write as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of ass."
— During an interview with Esquire in 1991
"Women have one of the great acts of all time. The smart ones act very feminine and needy, but inside they are real killers. The person who came up with the expression ‘the weaker sex’ was either very naive or had to be kidding. I have seen women manipulate men with just a twitch of their eye — or perhaps another body part."
— Talking about women on his book Trump: The Art of the Comeback, published in October 1997
"I think that putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing. If you’re in business for yourself, I really think it’s a bad idea. I think that was the single greatest cause of what happened to my marriage with Ivana."
— During an interview with ABC News in 1994
"Well you know, pregnancy is never — it's a wonderful thing for the woman, it's a wonderful thing for the husband, it's certainly an inconvenience for a business. And whether people want to say that or not, the fact is it is an inconvenience for a person that is running a business."
— During an interview with NBC's Dateline in October 2004
We have also rounded up what Hillary Clinton has said about women. Click here to find out.
— During an interview with Esquire in 1991
"Women have one of the great acts of all time. The smart ones act very feminine and needy, but inside they are real killers. The person who came up with the expression ‘the weaker sex’ was either very naive or had to be kidding. I have seen women manipulate men with just a twitch of their eye — or perhaps another body part."
— Talking about women on his book Trump: The Art of the Comeback, published in October 1997
"I think that putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing. If you’re in business for yourself, I really think it’s a bad idea. I think that was the single greatest cause of what happened to my marriage with Ivana."
— During an interview with ABC News in 1994
"Well you know, pregnancy is never — it's a wonderful thing for the woman, it's a wonderful thing for the husband, it's certainly an inconvenience for a business. And whether people want to say that or not, the fact is it is an inconvenience for a person that is running a business."
— During an interview with NBC's Dateline in October 2004
We have also rounded up what Hillary Clinton has said about women. Click here to find out.
Advertisement