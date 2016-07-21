These Young GOP Women Support Trump — But Will Others?

Even some Trump supporters want to hear a change in tone.



"I want to see him praise his wife in the same manner that she praised him, and have it having nothing to do with looks, but have everything to do with what she means to their family," Strutz, a 32-year-old delegate from Alaska, told Refinery29.



Still, Strutz believes Trump is well qualified to keep the country safe, which is her top priority in this election. She "absolutely" supports his proposals to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the United States. She also wants to see much stricter immigration regulations, though she doesn't think building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico is necessary.



"It’s ridiculous to be able to come in…without embracing the American culture," she said. "I don't think anyone should be allowed in America unless they are coming here to make it their country."



Chiara, meanwhile, likes that he's a moderate on social issues and strong fiscal policy.



"He’s all about results and performance," Chiara, who is running for state Legislature in California, said. "And hiring the best people for his jobs."

