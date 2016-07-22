Update: The Republican National Convention officially ended early Friday morning after Donald Trump formally accepted his party's nomination for president in a speech at the Quicken Loans Arena. Refinery29 was there throughout the week to capture the sights and sounds of the convention, and we've added more women's voices from Cleveland here.
This story was originally published on July 18, 2016 at 7:45 p.m.
With the bang of a gavel, a pledge of allegiance, and a call to prayer, the 2016 Republican National Convention officially kicked off in Cleveland on Monday.
Tens of thousands of people have descended on the city for the four-day event, including delegates, elected officials, activists, and protesters. Presumptive nominee Donald Trump is expected to officially claim his party’s nomination on Thursday, and his pick for vice president, Indiana governor Mike Pence, will take the stage on Wednesday.
But the delegates themselves are on display, too. Buttons, pins, elephant jewelry, homemade Trump outfits, and bedazzled cowboy hats were all on view as Republicans from across the country gathered at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena.
Ahead, hear what Republican women have to say as their party's convention officially begins.
