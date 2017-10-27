Skip navigation!
KAELYN FORDE
Mothership
What It’s Like To Be A 30-Year-Old Foster Mom To Refugee Teens
KAELYN FORDE
Oct 27, 2017
World News
Amazing Women From Around The World Give You Their Best Advice
KAELYN FORDE
Dec 21, 2016
World News
Inside The "Silent Lives" Of The People Who Work For Kenya's One Percenters
KAELYN FORDE
Dec 20, 2016
US News
Hillary Clinton Assures Us: "Someday, Someone" Will Shatter Glass...
"I want you to know that nothing has made me prouder than to be your champion," Hillary Clinton told young women on Wednesday, hours after losing the
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Election 2016
Trump Told
Playgirl
He Could Master Missiles In 90 Minutes
Throughout the campaign, Hillary Clinton has blasted Donald Trump for being "temperamentally unfit" and "totally unqualified" to be president. At a
by
KAELYN FORDE
US News
This Republican Feminist Is Donald Trump's Worst Nightmare
Mindy Finn wasn't planning on running for vice president of the United States this fall — or ever. But for several years, the Republican strategist
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
Por qué el mundo debe terminar con el matrimonio infantil — en fotos
Esta historia se publicó originalmente el 18 de septiembre del 2015. ¿Podrías imaginarte estar casada antes de los 18 años? Esta es la realidad
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
What A Woman Producing Your Clothes Wants You To Know
Nazma Akter was 11 years old when she first started working in the garment industry alongside her mother. "I worked 14 or 15 hours per day, six —
by
KAELYN FORDE
US News
The Disease Killing 113 People Per Day We Need To Be Talking About
Amanda Petersen, 39, stood outside the Capitol in a dark blazer and bright red lipstick, khaki pants tucked into her black sneakers. It was still early
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
Michelle Obama's "Soldiers" In The Global Fight To Let Girls Learn
Around the world, 62 million girls are missing from a place they have every right to be: the classroom. "We cannot tolerate millions and millions of
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
14 Stunning Photos Take You Inside The Cult Of Maria Lionza
This story was originally published on August 30, 2016. They come from across the globe to seek a spiritual connection with the world beyond this one.
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
Why This Sex Worker Wants You To Laugh Along With Her
Nitai Giri wipes away a few tears as she makes her way outside the conference room. "Tears of laughter," the 43-year-old Indian sex worker is quick to
by
KAELYN FORDE
US News
My Daughter Was Murdered In Aurora — Here's What I Have To Say To...
On July 20, 2012, Sandy Anglin Phillips' 24-year-old daughter, Jessi, was murdered along with 11 other people in an Aurora, CO, movie theater. Phillips
by
Sandy Anglin Phil...
US News
"We're Not A Costume": What This Native American Woman Wants You ...
As the daughter of a single mother, Cherrise Reyes moved around a lot. "In the beginning, life was tough, because she had me when she was still in
by
KAELYN FORDE
29Rooms
"It Was One Of The Hardest Decisions I've Ever Had To Make"
29Rooms — Refinery29’s magical art and fashion funhouse – is back for its second year, kicking off during NYFW, from September 9 to 11. We’re
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
A Gay Muslim-Jewish Couple Living In Israel Has This Powerful Mes...
29Rooms — Refinery29’s magical art and fashion funhouse – is back for its second year, kicking off during NYFW, from September 9 to 11. We’re
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
10 Former Child Brides Tell Their Own Stories — In Photos
Photographer Stephanie Sinclair has dedicated her career to documenting the practice of child marriage around the world. From the pages of National
by
KAELYN FORDE
Election 2016
Moms Of Babies Who Died In Child Care Share Their Powerful Message
They came from across the country — and from both political parties — with a shared goal: no other mother should have to lose a child as they had.
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
This Powerful Image Of A Wounded Boy Reminds The World Of The Hum...
Editor's note: This story contains images and video that some readers may find disturbing. Refinery29 has not taken the decision to publish these graphic
by
KAELYN FORDE
Politics
Her Mother Was Murdered For Fighting For Human Rights — Here's Wh...
Berta Cáceres had warned the world that she could be murdered. The human rights defender and environmental activist went up against many powerful
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
On The Anniversary Of The Atomic Bomb, One Woman Shares Her Power...
This story was originally published on August 9, 2015. On August 9, 1945, the United States military dropped the second atomic bomb on Nagasaki, Japan.
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
This Woman's Beautiful Instagram Account Is Changing How The Worl...
Fati Abubakar is used to the odd looks she gets as a young, single woman with a big camera roaming the streets of northeastern Nigeria on her own. But
by
KAELYN FORDE
World News
These Haunting Photos Show Where Love Is Illegal Around The World
This story was originally published on December 2, 2015. Robin Hammond was working as a photographer for National Geographic in Nigeria when he learned
by
KAELYN FORDE
US News
Hillary Clinton Just Delivered The Speech Of Her Life At The DNC
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Democrats gathered in Philadelphia for the past four days have heard a lot about Hillary Clinton.
by
KAELYN FORDE
US News
President Obama Breaks It Down At The DNC
President Obama took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Wednesday night to show his support for his one-time rival and
by
KAELYN FORDE
Politics
Why Abortion Is At The Center Of The 2016 Election — & What Women...
On Cleveland's Shaker Boulevard, number 12000 is a nondescript, gray medical building on a stretch of road full of them. But on the Sunday before the 2016
by
KAELYN FORDE
US News
Bernie Tattoos, Hillary Hats & More Photos From Inside The DNC
Amid sweltering temperatures and the party’s own simmering scandal over an email hack that prompted the Democratic National Committee chairperson's
by
KAELYN FORDE
Politics
Michelle Obama Just Dropped The Mic At The DNC
First lady Michelle Obama took the stage during the first night of the Democratic National Convention to rally voters behind presumptive nominee Hillary
by
KAELYN FORDE
US News
What Republican Women Really Think Of Trump — In Photos
Update: The Republican National Convention officially ended early Friday morning after Donald Trump formally accepted his party's nomination for president
by
KAELYN FORDE
US News
These Tweets Break Down The Major Moments From Donald Trump's RNC...
After officially securing his party's nomination for president this week, Donald Trump took the stage on Thursday night to outline his policy proposals at
by
KAELYN FORDE
