President Obama Breaks It Down At The DNC

Obama used his speech to discuss his own legacy and laud Clinton's foreign policy experience, commitment to children and families and willingness to get the job done. Over and over again, he praised her for her tenacity.



"No matter how daunting the odds, no matter how much people try to knock her down, she never, ever quits," Obama said. "That’s the Hillary I know. That’s the Hillary I’ve come to admire. And that’s why I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman—not me, not Bill—more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America."



His address followed Vice President Joe Biden's during a night dedicated to discussing gun violence and national security. Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and Clinton's own running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, were among the dozens of speakers.



Refinery29's News team was there at the Wells Fargo Center live tweeting the president's speech. Ahead, we round up the biggest moments from what is likely to be one of the president's final big addresses in office.