President Obama Breaks It Down At The DNC

Incredible speech by an incredible woman. Couldn't be more proud & our country has been blessed to have her as FLOTUS. I love you, Michelle.— President Obama (@POTUS) July 26, 2016
"No matter how daunting the odds, no matter how much people try to knock her down, she never, ever quits," Obama said. "That’s the Hillary I know. That’s the Hillary I’ve come to admire. And that’s why I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman—not me, not Bill—more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America."
His address followed Vice President Joe Biden's during a night dedicated to discussing gun violence and national security. Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and Clinton's own running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, were among the dozens of speakers.
Refinery29's News team was there at the Wells Fargo Center live tweeting the president's speech. Ahead, we round up the biggest moments from what is likely to be one of the president's final big addresses in office.
.@potus: "12 years ago tonight, I addressed this convention for the very first time." #DemsInPhilly pic.twitter.com/R2SY8MkRFK— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
.@POTUS: "what we heard at #RNCinCLE last week wasn't particularly Republican and it wasn't conservative. It was deeply pessimistic"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
.@potus likens @HillaryClinton's performance in the 2008 presidential race against him to "Ginger Rogers, doing it backwards and in heels"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
.@potus tells #DemsInPhilly: "there's never been a man or a woman--not me, not Bill--more qualified than @HillaryClinton"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
.@potus tells crowd after he mentions @realDonaldTrump: "don't boo, vote!" Amen. #DemsInPhilly #voteyourvalues— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
.@potus: "I know Hillary will not relent until ISIL is destroyed. She will finish the job" but without "banning an entire group of people"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
.@POTUS: "America is already great...and our greatness doesn't depend on Donald Trump or any one person." pic.twitter.com/NBcjM85JV7— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
.@POTUS: "we can honor police and treat everyone fairly. We can do that." #BlackLivesMatter #DemsInPhilly— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
.@potus: "the American Dream is something no wall will ever contain." #DemsInPhilly @Refinery29 pic.twitter.com/20gP5hwklS— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
"Democracy works,but we've got to want it.Not just on #electionday, but every day in between." @potus gives a shoutout to #Bernie supporters— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
.@potus "Hillary is that woman in the arena. She's been there for us, even if we haven't noticed...you've got to get in the arena with her!"— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
"You are the best organizers on the planet and I am so proud of all the change that you made happen." -@POTUS pic.twitter.com/2EyHNF9bqD— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
"It's been you who fueled my dogged faith in our future even when the odds are great and the road is long...the audacity of hope" -@POTUS— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
#BREAKING: @HillaryClinton surprises crowd with @potus on stage at #DemsInPhilly to tune "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" pic.twitter.com/v5Ugx00gZ6— Refinery29 News (@R29News) July 28, 2016
Ed. note: This story was originally published on July 27, 2016. It has been updated.