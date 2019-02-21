Skip navigation!
Barack Obama
TV Shows
What We Know About The Obamas' Netflix Projects
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
Love Barack Obama’s ‘44’ Bomber Jacket? Here's Where To Buy It
Channing Hargrove
Feb 21, 2019
Books & Art
What It's Like To Be Young, Hungry & A Staffer In The Obama White House
Molly Dillon
Feb 5, 2019
Pop Culture
Obama Nails It With His Best Movies & Music Lists, Because Of Course He's...
Courtney E. Smith
Dec 28, 2018
US News
Michelle & Barack Obama Are The Most Admired People In America
Nearly two years after leaving the White House, Michelle and Barack Obama still hold the hearts of the American people. A new Gallup poll released
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
Obamacare Was Ruled Unconstitutional By A Federal Court — But You...
Texas-based federal judge Reed O’Connor ruled the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional on Friday, just one day before the ACA enrollment deadline in
by
Anna Millard
Pop Culture
Barack Obama Crashed Michelle Obama's Book Signing To Be The...
Barack and Michelle Obama may not be in the White House anymore, but all of America is still watching them, especially now that Michelle has written a
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment
Michelle Obama Explains Just How Intense Malia's Prom Night ...
“My daughter is being followed by men with guns to prom,” Michele Obama recalls her husband telling her during his presidency. The former First Lady
by
Syd Shaw
Fashion
Michelle Obama On Becoming A Fashion Icon
Michelle Obama is opening about her eight years in the White House in her highly-anticipated memoir Becoming. So far, we know how she really feels about
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Anna Kendrick Admits She Once Insulted Obama To His Face
If you had the once-in-a-lifetime experience of meeting former president Barack Obama, you might aspire to leave a lasting impression. Anna Kendrick had
by
Sarah Midkiff
US News
Barack Obama & George W. Bush Remember John McCain With Humor & ...
When Barack Obama and George W. Bush were invited to speak at John McCain’s memorial service on Saturday, the former presidents pointed out the humor
by
Sara Hendricks
Fashion
In Defense Of Michelle Obama’s Shorts
It’s been one year, five months, and 26 days since President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House for the last time. While
by
Channing Hargrove
US News
Barack Obama Mourns Anthony Bourdain
It was a rare meeting of two roving, curious minds when Anthony Bourdain and Barack Obama sat down over bún chả and beer in Hanoi, Vietnam. The former
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Pop Culture
A History Of The Obamas In Hollywood
My favorite running joke about Barack and Michelle Obama since they’ve officially left the White House as POTUS and FLOTUS is that they “broke up”
by
Sesali Bowen
Food News
The Table Where Bourdain & Obama Once Dined Has Been Memorialized
In a 2016 episode of Anthony Bourdain’s CNN series Parts Unknown, the chef turned TV-host traveled to Hanoi, Vietnam, and while there, he dined with
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
The Obamas Are In Talks For Their Own Netflix Shows
The Obamas could be coming back to the national forefront in a major — and totally unexpected — way. According to The New York Times, the former
by
Madison Medeiros
Music
Surprising No One, Barack Obama Is The Most Named-Dropped Preside...
In honor of President’s Day, LyricFind calculated every song that mentions a U.S. president, both positively and negatively, and counted the results.
by
Sarah Midkiff
People
The Obamas Just Won Valentine's Day —
Again
Barack and Michelle Obama are back at it again, making everyone swoon. On Wednesday, the former president and first lady posted some sweet messages on
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
The Obamas' Official Portraits Are Here & They're Anyth...
Presidential portraits tend to have a sort of staid dignity to them. Until Barack Obama, they've also all been of white men. There's Ronald Reagan with
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Entertainment
America's Favorite Podcast Is Getting Its Own HBO Series
Listening to podcasts is so 2017. Well, at least for the guys behind Pod Save America, the informative political podcast listened to by approximately 1.5
by
Madison Medeiros
Fashion
Barack Obama Has The Smallest Closet In His New House
It appears that despite the daily cries for the Obamas to return to the White House, Michelle and Barack are adjusting to life quite nicely
by
Channing Hargrove
US News
Barack Obama Had The Most Relatable Response After Dropping Off M...
Barack Obama is an emotional dad. He's shown this time and time again, when he cried as he was thinking about his daughter Malia approaching college, when
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Food News
Issa Rae & Tiffany Haddish Really Want To Cook Dinner For The Obamas
Can you imagine anything more thrilling than attending dinner with Barack and Michelle Obama? The former first couple would be ideal dining partners
by
Olivia Harrison
Music
Barack Obama's Favorite Songs Of 2017 Are A Litmus Test — Fo...
Continuing the tradition from his presidency, Barack Obama shared the songs he loved in 2017 on Facebook and hot damn; it's a fire playlist. There are
by
Courtney E. Smith
Pop Culture
Queen Or The Queen? Boxers Or Briefs? Prince Harry Puts Obama To ...
Prince Harry put Barack Obama to the test today, challenging him to a quickfire quiz on BBC Radio 4. Sure, we may be more accustomed to HRH and the former
by
Georgia Murray
Pop Culture
All Twitter Wanted For Christmas Was Barack & Michelle Obama
While this may be the first holiday season without Barack Obama as president, the family still continued their annual tradition of wishing us all a Merry
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
How Do You Get Invited To The Obamas' House For Dinner? Ask ...
Issa Rae is on top of the world — and she has a lot to celebrate. But the success that Issa Rae is experiencing has nothing on realizing her goal of
by
Cameron Glover
Pop Culture
25 Celebrity Conspiracy Theories That Just Won't Die
Ah, celebrity conspiracy theories. They're the source of ire in the lives of the celebs they're about, and a source of jokes at parties for the rest of
by
Meagan Fredette
News
The Barack Obama & Prince Harry Bromance Is Alive & Well
Before we completely close out 2017, besties Harry and Barry will give us one final adorable moment to gush over. Prince Harry and Barack Obama sat down
by
Marquita Harris
People
Obama Surprised The Kids At A Boys & Girls Club In D.C. While Wea...
Get ready for another heartwarming edition of #ObamaAndKids: On Thursday, former President Barack Obama made some time to spread some holiday cheer at the
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
Obama Says What Women Have Known Forever: Elect More Female Candi...
Barack Obama is getting on the Elect More Women train and with good reason. During a speech in France this past Saturday, the former president said we
by
Andrea González-R...
