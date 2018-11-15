Michelle Obama Explains Just How Intense Malia's Prom Night Was In The White House

“My daughter is being followed by men with guns to prom,” Michele Obama recalls her husband telling her during his presidency.
The former First Lady opened up about her daughter’s prom experience on The Ellen Show, where she was promoting her new book Becoming.
Despite the necessary security, she was determined to let her daughter have a memorable prom. Malia asked to ride in her date’s car, something she had not previously been allowed to do, and her mother advocated for her.
“Their whole lives were spent trying to have a normal life” the former First Lady said on the show. She explained that Malia’s date was allowed to pick her up, but the “poor boy” had to have his car searched. Plus, he had to pull through the same official driveway used by dignitaries.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, as Malia waited for him, she asked her parents to “be cool” and not embarrass her. The meeting seemed to go well, Obama told Ellen. They shook the date's hand and took pictures. Then, the two left — with three security cars following them.
When asked about his daughters dating, Barack Obama was not too worried. “The truth is, I’m pretty relaxed about it for two reasons,” he said in a 2016 interview with WDCG. “One is Michelle — she’s such a great example.” The second reason? “They have Secret Service.”
The Obama family may have another prom night to look forward to soon; their younger daughter, Sasha, is 17. In the meantime, the former First Family is keeping busy; Barack Obama has made speeches for Democratic candidates, Michelle Obama’s book came out on November 13, and they both have a massive deal with Netflix on their docket.
Advertisement