Rejoice In The Possibilities! Barack & Michelle Obama Signed Multi-Year Netflix Deal

Saturday Night Live asked Barack Obama to come back, and Netflix heard its call! The former President of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama signed a deal with Netflix, the streaming site revealed Monday.
"President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features," Netflix tweeted from its main account.
So, the rumors are true! The Obamas can literally do everything. Ryan Murphy, you can go ahead and take a nap for the next decade — we've got the Obamas to cover our entertainment needs.
There has been a lot of television about the Obamas, certainly, and the Obamas have appeared on a lot of television. But the power couple has yet to produce or develop media, although they certainly seem primed for it. Virtually everything Barack Obama or Michelle Obama do goes viral — safe to say, Netflix's numbers are about to go way, way up.
In March, the New York Times reported that the former first family was in talks for multiple Netflix shows. According to the Times report, their content would focus on elevating the stories of inspirational real people, i.e., this content is not going to be about Donald Trump. The Times did not report that the Obamas would be making features — features! Move on over, 13 Reasons Why, the Obamas are about to get elbow-deep in scripted television.
Please, oh please, let there be a series about Beau, the first dog. Oh, and, if it's not too much to ask, I would love a remake of Chasing Liberty.
Netflix did not reveal the sum total of the deal, but it has been known to shell out a lot for big names. It recently signed a $100 million deal with ABC juggernaut Shonda Rhimes, and it acquired FX's most prolific show runner Ryan Murphy for a reported $300 million. In a world where Ryan Murphy costs $300 million, I can't even imagine how much the Obamas would cost.
