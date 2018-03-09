The Obamas Are In Talks For Their Own Netflix Shows

The Obamas could be coming back to the national forefront in a major — and totally unexpected — way. According to The New York Times, the former First Family could be signing a deal with Netflix to create original shows (plural!!!) exclusively for the streaming network.
As of now, Netflix hasn't confirmed the premise of the rumored shows, though sources told The New York Times the former president will likely avoid focusing too much on President Donald Trump's personal attacks or administrative decisions. Instead, The Times reports the Obamas will elevate inspirational stories from people who are leading the charge in a variety of relevant topics, such as immigration, the environment, healthcare, gun control, and voting rights. Before Trump's inauguration, GQ stated (perhaps only half-jokingly) that the 44th president was "preparing for his third term" outside of the Oval Office by concentrating his efforts on his foundation and the future of the Democratic Party. With the 2020 election quickly approaching, it's possible he'll push for more progressive candidates and platforms.
Advertisement
For another show, Barack Obama could address some of his hottest scandals, like the time he wore a tan suit or had the audacity to use Grey Poupon on a burger. In all seriousness, though, he talk about campaign promises he wasn't able to fulfill, such as closing Guantanamo Bay or successfully end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, in hopes of coming up with reasonable action plans.
He could put his own spin on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — perhaps, Lawmakers in Limos Making Lemonade — where he joins current and prospective lawmakers to discuss how to make change in Washington. Bonus points if they carry bats à la Beyoncé. Or, maybe he could host a less flashy talk show where he brings on those same lawmakers, but he also speaks with cultural leaders and musicians (preferably selected from his Spotify playlists).
As for Michelle Obama, the possibilities are endless. She could sit down for an hour and just eat salad, and the show would be a hit. Speaking of food, she could have her own cooking show where she's able to continue her "Let's Move" campaign. Or, maybe she'll use her platform to elevate the voices of young girls and women, just as she did with Refinery29 for International Women's Day.
The possibilities are seemingly endless, as anything the Obamas put out would undoubtedly be a hit. The real question seems to be how much Netflix is going to shell out for the projects. Recently, the streaming service announced they'd be spending approximately $8 billion on content in 2018. Before that, Netflix confirmed that it had signed two massive contracts with Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes, valued at $300 million and $100 million, respectively. It's hard to imagine they'd be willing to pay the Obamas any less.
Refinery29 has reached out to Netflix for comment.
Advertisement