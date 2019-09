The Obamas Are In Talks For Their Own Netflix Shows

As of now, Netflix hasn't confirmed the premise of the rumoured shows, though sources told The New York Times the former president will likely avoid focusing too much on President Donald Trump's personal attacks or administrative decisions. Instead, The Times reports the Obamas will elevate inspirational stories from people who are leading the charge in a variety of relevant topics, such as immigration, the environment, healthcare, gun control, and voting rights. Before Trump's inauguration, GQ stated (perhaps only half-jokingly) that the 44th president was "preparing for his third term" outside of the Oval Office by concentrating his efforts on his foundation and the future of the Democratic Party. With the 2020 election quickly approaching, it's possible he'll push for more progressive candidates and platforms.