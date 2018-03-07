Please Enjoy This Video Of Michelle Obama Dancing With A Two-Year-Old Girl

This, as CNN points out, was precisely the sentiment Michelle expressed at the unveiling of her and Barack Obama’s portraits in February. “I’m … thinking about all the young people, particularly girls and girls of color, who in years ahead will come to this place, and they will look up, and they will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of this great American institution,”. “And I know the kind of impact that will have on their lives, because I was one of those girls.”