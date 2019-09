In March, the New York Times reported that the former first family was in talks for multiple Netflix shows . According to the Times report, their content would focus on elevating the stories of inspirational real people, i.e., this content is not going to be about Donald Trump. The Times did not report that the Obamas would be making features — features! Move on over, 13 Reasons Why, the Obamas are about to get elbow-deep in scripted television.