President Obama Opens Up About Michelle, Malia & Sasha — & The “Burden” They Bore During His Presidency

“But if I’m being honest, the hardest parenting happened before we got to the White House — and it wasn’t done by me. It was done by Michelle when I was traveling from state to state campaigning. Whenever I’d see the girls, I’d notice their limbs seemed an inch or two longer than I remembered, their conversations at dinner more sophisticated. These changes served as a measure of all that I had missed, the fact that I hadn’t been there to nurse them when they were sick, or hug them when they were scared, or laugh at the jokes they told. As much as I believed in the importance of what I was doing, I knew I wouldn’t ever get that time back, and often found myself wondering if I’d made the right choices.