Michelle Obama Offers A Rare Look At How She Felt When Trump Won In 2016 — & A Call To Action

Though Obama has been more forthcoming about her feelings on the Trump administration in the months leading up to the election, her measured words are still very much in line with what her and former President Barack Obama are known for. Recently, the former president has also criticized Trump’s refusal to concede. In a CBS interview set to air this weekend , he called peaceful transfer of power “the essence of our democracy,” defined as “the notion that any of us who attain an elected office, whether it’s dog catcher or president, are servants of the people.” He has also said that, in refusing to concede and throwing around baseless accusations of voter fraud, Trump is “denying reality.”