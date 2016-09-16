Donald Trump Admits President Obama Was Born In America

Michael Hafford
Update: Donald Trump himself admitted that President Obama was born in the United States, and falsely accused Hillary Clinton of starting the infamous "birther" conspiracy theory.

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period,” Trump said during an event at his new Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

He added, “Hillary Clinton and her campaign of 2008 started the birther controversy. I finished it.”

During the 2008 Democratic race, one of the senior strategists at the Clinton campaign said in an internal memo that was later leaked, that President Obama's background was different from other Americans, The New York Times reported. Unlike Trump, however, Clinton and her campaign have never publicly questioned whether Obama was a U.S. citizen and whether he was born in the States.
This article was originally published on September 15, 2016.

Donald Trump's campaign renounced birtherism today in a statement from spokesperson Jason Miller. The campaign released the statement late Thursday, following Trump's appearance on The Tonight Show.

The statement says that Donald Trump believes that President Obama was born in the United States. It contains numerous falsehoods, beginning with the accusation that Hillary Clinton was the first to allege that Obama was not born in America. That's untrue. The statement also says that Trump has believed that Obama was born in America since 2011. That's also untrue.

Notable is that the statement is not attributed to Trump, and Trump has never verbally admitted that Obama was born in the United States. That includes yesterday, when he declined to answer that question.

Here's Trump, a year after Obama's long-form birth certificate was released.
Here's the statement in full.
Trump has said that he hired private detectives to investigate his allegation that President Obama was not born in Hawaii. Their findings, like Trump's tax returns and medical records, have yet to be released. The New York Times has an excellent and thorough look at Trump's birtherism here.

Twitter users were quick to point out the flaws in the statement.
