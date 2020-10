Of Course Trump Used A Racist Dog Whistle To Criticize Obama’s Speech

“I think the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night [of the 2016 election] was Barack Hussein Obama,” Trump told his North Carolina rally crowd, at which point they burst into chants of “Four more years!” But Trump’s inclusion of Obama’s middle name was intentional — he knows that many of his supporters adhere to the racist birtherism theory that Trump himself has promoted, which is the belief that Obama was born in Kenya and smuggled into the U.S. as an infant and is therefore not eligible to hold the office of president. Obama’s second name is often used as a form of proof regarding the demonstrably false claim.