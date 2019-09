With the primaries for both parties over, presumptive nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are in their corners and getting ready to rumble. And, with 138 days to go until the November 8 election, it looks like it's going to be a rough ride.Trump went on the offensive Wednesday in an aggressive speech that accused the Democrat of a smorgasbord of offenses. But perhaps the biggest shock was his appeal to voters across the aisle — namely, former Bernie Sanders supporters."The insiders wrote the rules of the game to keep themselves in power and in the money," he said. "That’s why we’re asking Bernie Sanders’ voters to join our movement: so together we can fix the system for all Americans."The appeal — and barrage of attacks — comes in the middle of a bad run for Trump. Campaign finance filings submitted Monday showed him trailing Clinton by more than $40 million as he entered the month . He fired his controversial campaign manager. And he's still dealing with the serious backlash over his response to the Orlando massacre.But by midday Tuesday, it was clear Trump was trying to pivot and turn the narrative in his favor.He dismissed concerns about his paltry campaign war chest, saying fundraising is no concern when he can pour his own wealth into his bid for the White House (Trump claims to be worth $10 billion, but most outside estimates peg him at less than half that.) He fired his campaign manager, and then flooded reporter inboxes with releases announcing a slew of new hires, supporters, and endorsements.And he announced the upcoming launch of a new website, LyingCrookedHillary.com , which he said will "showcase some of Clinton’s most disastrous lies to the American people." A placeholder page at the URL requires viewers to text the campaign to get "exclusive access" to the site, a move that allows Trump's operation to collect phone numbers to send updates and fundraising pleas as the campaign rolls on.