Donald Trump is broke. Or his campaign is, at least.
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee entered the month of June with less than $1.3 million in his campaign bank account, according to a report filed by the Federal Election Commission late Monday. His likely rival for the White House, presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, reported more than $42 million cash on hand.
That puts Trump, a billionaire businessman who has made his own fortune a central talking point of his campaign, at the "worst financial and organizational disadvantage of any major party nominee in recent history," The New York Times reported.
The news sent the hashtag #TrumpSoPoor trending on social media, with people poking fun of the candidate's campaign finances.
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee entered the month of June with less than $1.3 million in his campaign bank account, according to a report filed by the Federal Election Commission late Monday. His likely rival for the White House, presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, reported more than $42 million cash on hand.
That puts Trump, a billionaire businessman who has made his own fortune a central talking point of his campaign, at the "worst financial and organizational disadvantage of any major party nominee in recent history," The New York Times reported.
The news sent the hashtag #TrumpSoPoor trending on social media, with people poking fun of the candidate's campaign finances.
Advertisement
#TrumpSoPoor he can no longer afford exclamation points. Sad.— Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) June 21, 2016
He is scraping gold leaf off of bathroom fixtures. #TrumpSoPoor— Steven Brown (@Spectricide) June 21, 2016
Trump, for his part, blamed fellow Republicans for his lagging numbers, telling NBC's Today show that he's "having more difficulty, frankly, with some of the people in the party." But he insisted that he "can win it either way" because of his ability to pour his own wealth into the campaign.
"I may be better off winning it the opposite way than the more traditional way," he said.
The cost of running a winning campaign has skyrocketed in recent elections, with record spending by both candidates and super PACS, committees that can raise and spend unlimited funds to influence contests as long as they do not directly coordinate with a campaign.
The campaigns for Barack Obama and Mitt Romney each spent more than $800 million in 2012, with the national political parties and outside groups dropping hundreds of millions more on advertisements, voter outreach, and other expenses.
The cost of running a winning campaign has skyrocketed in recent elections, with record spending by both candidates and super PACS, committees that can raise and spend unlimited funds to influence contests as long as they do not directly coordinate with a campaign.
The campaigns for Barack Obama and Mitt Romney each spent more than $800 million in 2012, with the national political parties and outside groups dropping hundreds of millions more on advertisements, voter outreach, and other expenses.
Advertisement