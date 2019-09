The U.S.' inequality crisis has been one of the hottest topics of this presidential campaign, with Bernie Sanders gaining momentum due to national frustration over the issue.It's hardly surprising that economic inequality is one of millennial women's top priorities, when in 2014, the financial industry's bonuses alone were more than twice the total combined income of workers earning the federal minimum wage, according to the Institute for Policy Studies.

According to a Refinery29/ABC News poll, 21% of women ages 18 to 35 say income inequality is the most important issue to them in this election — tied with student loans for the top issue polled. Millennial women share their views on the issue in the video above.Ahead, a look at where this year's crop of presidential candidates stand on the issue. For more on the issues that matter most to millennial women, check out the Refinery29/ABC News Vote Your Values poll here.