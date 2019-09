Meet The Millennial Women Shaping Politics

The 2016 election feels like the official Election of the Millennial Generation. And it’s not just because certain politicians are working hard to attract young voters.Young people — and particularly young women — are involved not just in supporting candidates with their votes, they're actually key players behind the scenes. Fusion is bringing these influencers center stage, with a new, all-women, all-political “30 Under 30” video list In the site's rundown of the project , Rebekah Dryden, the director of elections coverage, discusses the importance of not limiting the pool to those working within the political machine.“We didn’t want to limit our roster to campaign staffers and Washington types. Those people are hugely important, of course. But there are other people in the game, too. People working in outside groups — or even getting elected themselves. And, of course, there are incredibly influential people working entirely outside the system. For example, the #BlackLivesMatter movement has unquestionably pushed the Democratic candidates for president to address social justice and policing in ways that they simply weren’t before.”If you think it sounds like a project that can't be done justice in just a few videos, you’re right. Fusion will be releasing the videos in bursts of two or three per week over the next few months, so you can check back weekly to see the next set of incredible women.