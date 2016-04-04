Will There Be A Surprise Late Entry Into The Presidential Race?

A third-party bid could have the opposite of its intended effect. By dividing the party's vote between similarly leaning candidates, a third presidential hopeful on the ballot could secure a victory for the opposite party. So, in the hypothetical case of Rick Perry running as an independent, for example, his running against Trump might make the Democratic nomination more likely to win the election.



"In the case of Ross Perot, for example — clearly, he had a message which was potentially more in line with the Republican party, and therefore helped elect Bill Clinton with 43% of the vote," Levesque told Refinery29. "So, is it technically possible for a third-party candidate to win a presidential election? Yes, it is. But with the way that these parties operate and the history of electoral voting, it has not been possible."