Here’s The Real Reason Why The GOP Is Investigating Biden’s Amtrak Trips

In a statement provided to Refinery29, Amtrak also made it clear that Biden's use of a chartered train was completely normal and came with no special treatment. "Operation of charter trains is an important revenue source for Amtrak and one that supports other parts of our business. Customers range from sports teams to businesses, historical groups, and even individuals whose private railcars are coupled to our trains," said Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari. "Pricing for charters is based on our customer’s operational needs and additional services. In this instance, the rate aligns with our standard practice and market rates that anyone seeking this service would be charged. There were no discounts or scheduling preferences."