Congratulations America: The Next Presidential Debate Is Getting A Mute Button

How is this going to work, you may be (gleefully) wondering? Well, Thursday’s debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments. At the start of each, both Biden and Trump will be permitted to speak uninterrupted for two minutes before segueing into an open debate. But Biden and Trump will have their microphones cut during their opponent’s opening remarks. The Trump campaign pushed back against the decision, decrying it as an abrupt change of rules, but the nonpartisan commission maintains that this is not a change.