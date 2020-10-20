Totally Under Control Exposes How A Trump Second Term Could Lead To Another Pandemic

What becomes clear from watching this film is that Trump's selection of unqualified medical leaders who were incapable of responding to the onset virus left us inevitably doomed — if it wasn't COVID-19, it could have been something else that drove our country into a pandemic. And it's clear now more than ever that his second term will continue to derail the country's health experts, undermine leadership, replace them with "yes men," and potentially drive us right into another pandemic all over again.