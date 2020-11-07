Trump’s Reaction To Joe Biden’s Victory Is Not Surprising At All

Moments before cities across the U.S. erupted in celebration to the news of President-elect Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump, the sitting president tweeted: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”
It’s no surprise that Trump — a president who has spent four years running on fumes of white supremacist propaganda and outright lies — refuses to accept the fact that Biden ultimately out-edged him with several much-anticipated and finally declared electoral victories in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Nevada on Saturday morning.
Trump has spent the duration of his reelection campaign making vague threats about what will happen if he were declared the loser — and now he’s following through by suggesting that he will not concede, falsely claiming that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election, and even saying that the race is “far from over.”
In a statement released shortly after the Associated Press and CNN declared Biden the president-elect, Trump threatened legal challenges ahead. "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," it reads. "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor."
Trump was reportedly on a golf course in Virginia when the news broke around the world that Joe Biden was elected the next President of the United States. And although some speculate that, as a stereotypical sore loser, he will likely refuse to concede, it should be mentioned that his concession is unnecessary for Biden to hold office: Regardless of what Trump says or does now — even if he threatens to stay in the White House — Joe Biden is going to be the 46th President of the United States. Trump is now just...a Twitter joke.