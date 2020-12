The Obamas Are Reportedly Working On A Comedy About President Trump’s Monumental Failures

While it may feel like the Trump administration has lasted for eons, the current president was only elected four years ago, and his transition into power was one of the most chaotic shifts this country has ever seen. Department heads were hired and fired at will, long-established protocols were broken, and the government agencies were a complete mess. The G Word With Adam Conover will re-enact that time period with humor and finesse for Netflix, partnering with the Obamas' production company Higher Ground Productions . Production for the series is set to begin in 2021.