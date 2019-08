Shows & Movies The Obamas Are Bringing To Netflix After American Factory

Even though Barack and Michelle Obama no longer occupy the White House, these days, they’re looking to occupy our houses — in the form of high-quality, Netflix streaming content, that is. The power couple announced their plans to venture into entertainment in May 2018 with the formation of their new Netflix imprint, Higher Ground Productions , and since then, stans for the former President and First Lady have been eagerly awaiting more details about movies and projects the Obamas and Netflix will produce next.