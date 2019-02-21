Love Barack Obama’s ‘44’ Bomber Jacket? Here's Where To Buy It

Michelle Obama isn't the only one who has liberated her sense of style, post-White House. While the former First Lady is sweeping all over the nation on her Becoming book tour, wearing Pyer Moss, Balenciaga, Cushnie, and Givenchy, her husband will not be outdone.
On Wednesday, Barack Obama attended the UNC-Duke game in Durham, North Carolina in all black everything. Unsurprisingly, he caused a frenzy while he took in the game. And we understand why. The former POTUS is looking good. Like, really good. He wore black slacks with black pants, but it was the final layer that cemented his stellar #OOTD. Now, thanks to Barney's New York's Instagram, we have all the details.
Advertisement
Obama took in the game wearing a custom Rag & Bone 'Manston Insulated' bomber jacket. It retails for $595, and according to Barney's product description, is crafted from black tech taffeta. Barack's jacket was personalized, with "44" stitched into the left sleeve. We can't customize our jackets the same way, but we can snag the item while it's still available online.
“The ‘44’ on the sleeve just felt like a subtle touch,” Marcus Wainwright, founder and chief brand officer at Rag & Bone, tells GQ. “Not many people could have pulled it off that way. He's got style.” Apparently, Wainwright and his team made the jacket for Obama toward the end of his second term. The designer wasn't sure if the president would ever wear it.
“I hadn’t forgotten about it, but I wasn’t necessarily waiting [for it to appear],” Wainwright continued. “I wasn’t expecting him to wear it in public. I thought maybe he's wearing it on the weekends or at home. I was hoping that he was wearing it.”
Advertisement