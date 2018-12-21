Michelle Obama’s Post-White House Fashion Is Proof Of How Liberated She Feels

"So, turning that awareness on its head so that it becomes strategic and impactful is definitely something that doesn't just happen — you have to actually be thinking about it or you waste the opportunity to have a broader impact. But now, I'm free to do whatever. There is no message. The boots are telling you no message. They were just really cute. I was like, Those some nice boots!" But for a woman whose body was under attack for the last eight years, there is a message, and it’s a freedom that’s long awaited and much deserved.