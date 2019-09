Michelle Obama On Becoming A Fashion Icon

Everything the former First Lady wore, naturally, became fodder for public debate. "As a black woman, too, I knew I’d be criticized if I was perceived as being showy and high-end, and I’d also be criticized if I was too casual ," Obama writes. The solution, she says, was to mix it up. "I’d match a Michael Kors skirt with a T-shirt from Gap. I wore something from Target one day and Diane von Furstenberg the next." Her goal was to celebrate American designers, especially "those who were less established, even if it sometimes frustrated the old guard, including Oscar de la Renta, who was reportedly displeased that I wasn’t wearing his creations. For me, my choices were simply a way to use my curious relationship with the public gaze to boost a diverse set of up-and-comers."