Michelle Obama On Becoming A Fashion Icon

Living in the White House for eight years, @MichelleObama had staffers providing everything she could have possibly needed, except for time. "What I came to realize is that there was absolutely no time to reflect in the White House,” she tells @oprah for ELLE’s cover interview. “We moved at such a breakneck pace from the moment we walked in those doors until the moment we left. It was day in and day out because we, Barack and I, really felt like we had an obligation to get a lot done.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Now, with time to process two terms in office—a historic run of accomplishments and struggles—Obama has released her highly anticipated memoir, “Becoming.” Ahead of her book release, the former FLOTUS gets real about her marriage to Barack, the threats made against her children, and life after the White House.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ELLE December 2018 credits:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia⁣⁣⁣⁣ Photographer: @millermobley⁣⁣ Stylist: @meredithkoop⁣⁣ Hair: @yenedamtew⁣⁣ Makeup: @carlraymua⁣⁣ Wearing: @Dior Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell