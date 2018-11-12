Michelle Obama On Becoming A Fashion Icon

Michelle Obama is opening about her eight years in the White House in her highly-anticipated memoir Becoming. So far, we know how she really feels about Donald Trump pushing his birther conspiracy theory and what it was like to conceive her children through in vitro fertilization. In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey, the former First Lady and Elle December cover star (wearing Dior!), chats with her friend about her life now. And in an accompanying excerpt of the book on Elle, the former FLOTUS reveals how calculating she had to be with her appearance.
Living in the White House for eight years, @MichelleObama had staffers providing everything she could have possibly needed, except for time. "What I came to realize is that there was absolutely no time to reflect in the White House,” she tells @oprah for ELLE’s cover interview. “We moved at such a breakneck pace from the moment we walked in those doors until the moment we left. It was day in and day out because we, Barack and I, really felt like we had an obligation to get a lot done.” Now, with time to process two terms in office—a historic run of accomplishments and struggles—Obama has released her highly anticipated memoir, “Becoming.” Ahead of her book release, the former FLOTUS gets real about her marriage to Barack, the threats made against her children, and life after the White House. ELLE December 2018 credits: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Photographer: @millermobley Stylist: @meredithkoop Hair: @yenedamtew Makeup: @carlraymua Wearing: @Dior Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell
She writes that, prior to her husband's successful presidential run, she barely thought about what she wore. During the long campaign, she worked with Meredith Koop, a salesperson who would eventually move to Washington to become her personal aide and stylist. Obama recounts how "a few times a month, Meredith would roll several big racks of clothing into my dressing room in the residence, and we’d spend an hour or two trying things on"; and the clothing had to pass a test of whether Michelle could "squat, lunge, and pinwheel" her arms.
Everything the former First Lady wore, naturally, became fodder for public debate. "As a black woman, too, I knew I’d be criticized if I was perceived as being showy and high-end, and I’d also be criticized if I was too casual," Obama writes. The solution, she says, was to mix it up. "I’d match a Michael Kors skirt with a T-shirt from Gap. I wore something from Target one day and Diane von Furstenberg the next." Her goal was to celebrate American designers, especially "those who were less established, even if it sometimes frustrated the old guard, including Oscar de la Renta, who was reportedly displeased that I wasn’t wearing his creations. For me, my choices were simply a way to use my curious relationship with the public gaze to boost a diverse set of up-and-comers."
