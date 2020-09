Barack Obama Invites Us Back Into His Presidency In New Memoir A Promised Land

According to The New York Times , the former POTUS began penning the project shortly after leaving the White House. It’s taken him years to synthesize his path to the highest office in the land, but he did have a lot of ground to cover just in this first volume. There were many highs (like the fact that he was the first Black president in American history and the passing of the Affordable Care Act ), but there were also some lows (like his nickname as the “Deporter-in-Chief" ), and Obama wanted to touch on them all for A Promised Land.