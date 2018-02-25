Michelle Obama has something coming for us in November and, no, you won't find it in the voting booth.
Today former First Lady Michelle Obama announced that her upcoming memoir will be published by Penguin Random House on 13th November 2018. The book, titled Becoming, will trace Obama's story from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her high-flying career and role in the White House.
"Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience," Obama, who previously wrote 2012's American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America, said in a social media post. "It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story."
Advertisement
Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story. Please visit the website in my bio for more information.
According to the book's web page, Becoming will also have a sort of Lean In-style examination of being a working mother.
"In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerising storytelling, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her — from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address," a publishing brief reads.
"With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it — in her own words and on her own terms. Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations — and whose story inspires us to do the same."
Her publisher also announced they will donate one million books to First Book, a nonprofit that provides new books, learning materials, and other essentials to children in need in the U.S. and Canada.
She's not the only one in the family with a potential bestseller coming out. Former president (and author of Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope) Barack Obama also has a memoir coming out with Penguin Random House.
Related Video:
Advertisement