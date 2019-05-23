George R.R. Martin Could Be Jailed If He Doesn’t Finish Writing Winds Of Winter

Theoretically, Game Of Thrones isn't over until George R.R. Martin finishes the last book in his A Song Of Ice And Fire series — in which case, we still have a long way to go. The author who inspired the hit HBO show has yet to even finish the sixth book in the series, The Winds Of Winter, and it's been notoriously slow-going. However, it appears Martin just revealed a definitive deadline on his blog, alongside a promise to "imprison" himself in New Zealand if it's not done.
It all started when Air New Zealand posted an add promising Martin a free trip to the country so he can finish Winds Of Winter surrounded by their beautiful landscape and, most importantly, very few people to distract him while he hunkers down and writes.
The ad made its way to Martin, who declined their offer due to the fact that he's already slated to visit New Zealand in summer 2020 for the World Science Fiction Convention in Wellington.
"They’ve asked me to serve as Toastmaster for the Hugo Awards," he explained on his blog. "Writers, fans, and artists from all over the world will be headed down to check out all of your wonders. I hope lots of you Kiwis will join us."
As for his book-writing, he fears New Zealand would be too distracting.
"Best leave me here in Westeros for the nonce," he continued, before making a noteworthy ultimatum: "I tell you this — if I don’t have THE WINDS OF WINTER in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done. Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I’ll be fine."
Just so you can mark your calendars, the World Science Fiction Convention goes down July 29 through August 2 of 2020. At least we know that we'll finally have new Game Of Thrones content by then — or else.
