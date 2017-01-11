The man who cried book is back at it again. After an anxious fan asked George R. R. Martin on his blog about the release date of the author's next book, The Winds of Winter, the fantasy mastermind finally got real about the next installment in A Song of Ice and Fire. "Not done yet, but I’ve made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago when I thought to be done by now. I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year),” he responded. Yes George, we thought the same thing, too. It seems clear Martin now understands the error of his ways. He's over-promised, repeatedly. The last update he gave us was January 2016, when he stated the book would not be finished by the time the sixth season of GoT premiered. Fans were less than pleased. Then again, this is art, and he's a writer — two traits synonymous with missed deadlines. And if fans want the same level of magic that led to their beloved books and the hit HBO show, they'll just have to wait. George, continue taking your time. Just try not to lead us on so much, okay?
